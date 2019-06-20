The Pelicans exercised Okafor's team option for the 2019-20 season Thursday, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Okafor was surprisingly productive during his tenure with the Pelicans last season and may have extended his NBA career as a result. At a cheap price, keeping Okafor was a no-brainer for New Orleans this season, and depending on what the team does this offseason, he could play a prominent role in the team's frontcourt this year.

