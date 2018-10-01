Okafor suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's preseason game against the Bulls, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Okafor suffered the injury towards the end of Sunday's game and chances are the big man will be held out of Monday's game against the Hawks given the quick turnaround. Consider Okafor to be day-to-day until the Pelicans can get a better idea of his recovery timetable. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that he is getting an X-ray on Sunday and an MRI on Monday.