Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Tabbed doubtful Tuesday
Okafor (ankle) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game versus Portland.
Tuesday will likely mark a fourth straight absence for the former Duke center, as Okafor continues to battle a left ankle sprain. With Derrick Favors (back) out once again, rookie Jaxson Hayes is in-line to make another spot-start against Portland.
