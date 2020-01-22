Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Trending toward return
Okafor (back) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Okafor is on track to return Wednesday after missing the past three games with a back injury. While Okafor tallied 25 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 34 minutes in his last appearance, his playing time could be limited Wednesday with Derrick Favors (back) also expected back.
