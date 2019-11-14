Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Unavailable Thursday
Okafor (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Clippers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Okafor sprained his ankle earlier in the week and will miss at least one game as a result. Derrick Favors and Jaxson Hayes should see the majority of minutes at center in his absence.
