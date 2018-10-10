Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Upgraded to questionable Wednesday
Okafor (ankle) has been upgraded from out to questionable for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Heat.
Wednesday and Thursday mark the Pelicans' final two preseason contests, and it appears Okafor wants to try to play in both of them after suffering a sprained ankle during the exhibition opener. More information on his status should arrive as the team ramps up activity prior to game time.
