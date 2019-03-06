Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Will be game-time call
Okafor (ankle) will be a game-time call Wednesday against the Jazz, Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune reports.
Okafor remains questionable, and he'll test out his ankle in pregame before the team makes a final call on his status. Okafor was held out of Monday's win over Utah, and his role has fluctuated of late based on the availability of Anthony Davis.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Will not play Monday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Added to injury report•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Starting vs. Nuggets•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Starting Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Approaches double-double off bench•
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...