Okafor (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

With Okafor out and Derrick Favors (back) listed as doubtful, the Pelicans will likely be down to rookies Jaxson Hayes and Nicolo Melli as their lone healthy options at center in the second half of the back-to-back set. If Hayes impresses Sunday, he could end up overtaking Okafor as the team's No. 2 center when the veteran is healthy again.