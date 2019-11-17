Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Will miss third straight game
Okafor (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
With Okafor out and Derrick Favors (back) listed as doubtful, the Pelicans will likely be down to rookies Jaxson Hayes and Nicolo Melli as their lone healthy options at center in the second half of the back-to-back set. If Hayes impresses Sunday, he could end up overtaking Okafor as the team's No. 2 center when the veteran is healthy again.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Listed as questionable•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Nursing ankle sprain•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Scores 14 points in 16 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Healthy scratch in Saturday's win•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.