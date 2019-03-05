Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Will not play Monday
Okafor (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
It's unclear what when Okafor suffered the ankle injury that caused him to show up on Monday's morning injury report. In his absence, Chieck Diallo and Kenrich Williams could see increased playing time. Okafor's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against Utah, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Added to injury report•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Starting vs. Nuggets•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Starting Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Approaches double-double off bench•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Shifts to bench•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Flops in start alongside Davis•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...