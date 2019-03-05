Okafor (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

It's unclear what when Okafor suffered the ankle injury that caused him to show up on Monday's morning injury report. In his absence, Chieck Diallo and Kenrich Williams could see increased playing time. Okafor's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against Utah, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.