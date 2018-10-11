Okafor (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Raptors, Jake Madison of LockedOn Pelicans reports.

Okafor was questionable coming in with a sprained right ankle, and the Pelicans will play it safe and hold him out of the preseason finale. Prior to the injury, Okafor looked to be in much better shape than previous seasons, and the hope is that the Pelicans will eventually get some quality reserve center minutes out of the former top-five pick. However, until he proves capable of sticking in an NBA rotation, Okafor isn't a fantasy consideration in most formats.