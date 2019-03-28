Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Will start Thursday
Okafor will start Thursday's game against the Kings, Pelicans studio host Daniel Sallerson reports.
With Anthony Davis (back) going from "probable" to "out," Okafor will fill the vacant spot in the starting lineup at center. The Duke product had a nice run of fantasy utility in January and February, but his minutes -- and production -- have been more sporadic over the last few weeks.
