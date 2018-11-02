Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Will start Thursday
Okafor will start in Thursday's contest against the Trail Blazers.
With Anthony Davis (elbow) out once again, Okafor will slide into the starting center role. Okafor started in Monday's loss to the Nuggets, recording nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds across 18 minutes. He could see even more action Wednesday considering Julius Randle is also dealing with a foot injury.
