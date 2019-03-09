Okafor has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against Toronto due to a left ankle sprain.

Things are looking bleak for the Pelicans, as they're now without Okafor, Anthony Davis (back), E'Twaun Moore (quad) and Jrue Holiday (abdomen). Look for Cheick Diallo, Julius Randle and Stanley Johnson to shoulder the load in the frontcourt for the remainder of Friday's clash.