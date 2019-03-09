Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Won't return Friday
Okafor has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against Toronto due to a left ankle sprain.
Things are looking bleak for the Pelicans, as they're now without Okafor, Anthony Davis (back), E'Twaun Moore (quad) and Jrue Holiday (abdomen). Look for Cheick Diallo, Julius Randle and Stanley Johnson to shoulder the load in the frontcourt for the remainder of Friday's clash.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...