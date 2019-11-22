Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Won't return Thursday
Okafor (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Phoenix.
Okafor is set to miss his fifth straight game due to a left ankle sprain. Jaxson Hayes and Nicolo Melli should continue to benefit as a result.
