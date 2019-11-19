Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Won't return Tuesday
Okafor (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against Portland, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Okafor was listed as doubtful leading up to the game, so the fact that he's unavailable isn't shocking. Jaxson Hayes figures to draw another start at center with Okafor riding the pine.
