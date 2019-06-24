Pelicans' Jalen Adams: Catches on with New Orleans
Adams agreed Friday with the Pelicans on an Exhibit 10 deal, Jeff Nowak of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Adams was one of four players to catch on with New Orleans in the aftermath of Thursday's draft. Both the Connecticut point guard and Central Florida wing Aubrey Dawkins were signed to Exhibit 10 contract, one-year pacts worth the league minimum that can eventually be converted into two-way deals. Adams will presumably be included on the Pelicans' entry for the summer league, which begins July 5.
