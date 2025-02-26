The Pelicans signed Crutcher to a two-way deal Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Crutcher will get the opportunity to prove himself on the NBA level when called up to play for the Pelicans while on a two-way deal with the team in the final stretch of the 2024-25 campaign. The 25-year-old guard has played in 18 games for the Birmingham Squadron, averaging 16.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc in the G League this season.