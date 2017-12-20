The Pelicans assigned Jones to the G League's Texas Legends on Wednesday.

Jones has made just one appearance for the Pelicans in December and is averaging just 4.8 minutes per game over four outings with the NBA team. Though long-term injuries to Solomon Hill (hamstring) and Tony Allen (lower leg) have left the Pelicans a bit light on wing depth, it will probably take another injury or two before Jones consistently sees NBA minutes.