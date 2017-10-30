Jones was assigned to the G-League on Monday.

Jones has played a total of three minutes over the Pelicans' first six games and isn't expected to crack the regular rotation this season. He's currently on a two-way contract and will spend the majority of the upcoming campaign in the G-League, keeping him off the fantasy radar. Jones can only be with the Pelicans for 45 total days during the season.

