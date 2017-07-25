Jones agreed to a contract Tuesday with the Pelicans, Orazio Cauchi of Sportando reports.

The Pelicans have yet to formally announce the details of Jones' contract, but it's likely a non-guaranteed deal that includes an invitation to training camp. The 24-year-old Jones took part in camp with the Celtics last season, but was unable to win a roster spot and spent 2016-17 with the D-League's Maine Red Claws. After the campaign, he latched on with the Pelicans' summer-league squad, impressing the organization with averages of 13.3 points and 6.2 rebounds in six games. He'll be a long shot to win a roster spot heading into the upcoming season.