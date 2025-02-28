Cain finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt) in 10 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 win over the Suns.

Cain missed the Pelicans' final two games before the All-Star break due to an illness, but he was cleared to play when the team opened its second-half schedule Feb. 21 in Dallas. However, Cain didn't crack the rotation in that game or any of the Pelicans' subsequent two games before getting a chance to pick up some minutes Thursday. The Pelicans were without one of their key wings in Bruce Brown (rest), but with Brown expected back for the second leg of a back-to-back set Friday in Phoenix, Cain could move back out of the rotation.