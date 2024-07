The Pelicans signed Cain to a two-way contract Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Cain spent last season with the Heat on a two-way deal, averaging 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10.0 minutes across 26 NBA appearances. In 2024-25, Cain is set to split time between the Pelicans and their G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.