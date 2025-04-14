Cain posted 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 115-100 loss to Oklahoma City.

Cain finished as New Orleans' second-leading scorer during Sunday's regular-season finale. The 26-year-old two-way player will be a restricted free agent during the offseason, and he finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 5.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks across 13.6 minutes per game in 37 regular-season appearances.