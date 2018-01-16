Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Available to play Tuesday

Updating a previous report, Nelson (personal) is back with the Pelicans and will be available to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics.

Nelson missed the Pelicans' last game with a personal matter and was expected to remain sidelined Tuesday, though he's surprisingly rejoined the team quicker than expected. He'll be available off the bench and should operate as the primary backup to starter Rajon Rondo at point guard, which means less minutes will be available for fellow guard Ian Clark.