Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Available vs. Lakers

Nelson will be available for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Nelson was signed after he was let go by the Nuggets and should provide the Pelicans with some quality point guard depth in Rajon Rondo's absence following sports hernia surgery. He may not play much in his first game with the team, but he'll compete with the likes of E'Twaun Moore and Ian Clark for minutes as a primary ball-handler behind Jrue Holiday.