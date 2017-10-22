Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Available vs. Lakers
Nelson will be available for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Nelson was signed after he was let go by the Nuggets and should provide the Pelicans with some quality point guard depth in Rajon Rondo's absence following sports hernia surgery. He may not play much in his first game with the team, but he'll compete with the likes of E'Twaun Moore and Ian Clark for minutes as a primary ball-handler behind Jrue Holiday.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Signs one-year deal with Pelicans•
-
Jameer Nelson: Waived by Nuggets•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Set to open season in bench role•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Five points off bench in finale•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Starting Sunday's exhibition•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Will make preseason debut Wednesday•
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...