Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Doubtful for Sunday
Nelson is dealing with a left ankle injury and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Sixers.
It's unclear exactly when Nelson picked up the injury, as he played a full 30 minutes during Friday's game against the Kings. Either way, it's giving him enough discomfort where he'll likely sit out Sunday, though official confirmation on that absence may not come until after the team's morning shootaround. If Nelson sits out as expected, Ian Clark will likely pick up more minutes off the bench at point guard behind Rajon Rondo.
