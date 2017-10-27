Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Excels off bench in win
Nelson turned in 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and one block across 36 minutes in Thursday's 114-106 win over the Kings.
Nelson put together his best game yet over his first three contests in a Pelicans uniform while establishing a high-water mark in minutes. The 35-year-old has back-to-back double-digit scoring outings as well, and if he retains a high-usage role off the bench, he's aptly capable of serving as a solid source of multi-category production in deeper formats.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: To see minutes in the mid-20's Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Available vs. Lakers•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Signs one-year deal with Pelicans•
-
Jameer Nelson: Waived by Nuggets•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Set to open season in bench role•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Five points off bench in finale•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season