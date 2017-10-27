Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Excels off bench in win

Nelson turned in 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and one block across 36 minutes in Thursday's 114-106 win over the Kings.

Nelson put together his best game yet over his first three contests in a Pelicans uniform while establishing a high-water mark in minutes. The 35-year-old has back-to-back double-digit scoring outings as well, and if he retains a high-usage role off the bench, he's aptly capable of serving as a solid source of multi-category production in deeper formats.