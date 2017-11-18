Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Just misses double-double Friday

Nelson scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding nine assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 146-114 loss to the Nuggets.

The Pelicans' backcourt rotation has shifted around this week with Rajon Rondo finally healthy enough to join the mix, but Nelson's role as the court general for the second unit appears to be unaffected. The veteran point guard is still capable of the occasional useful game, but his overall fantasy contributions will likely remain inconsistent.