Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Likely to play Wednesday

Nelson (ankle) is expected to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

Nelson missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but after going through his pregame routine Wednesday, the Pelicans are expecting to have him back. Look for a final determination to be made just before tipoff, but if all goes expected, he should slot back in behind Rajon Rondo at point guard. That likely means a few less minutes for Ian Clark in the backcourt.