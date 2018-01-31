Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Nears double-double in Tuesday's loss

Nelson contributed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight assists, and two rebounds in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 loss to the Kings.

Nelson fell one assist shy of matching his season high while scoring in double figures for the first time since Nov. 17. He scored in double digits during four of his first 13 games with the Pelicans, but saw his minutes dip once Rajon Rondo returned to the lineup. On Tuesday Nelson saw one more minute than Rondo, who still starts at point guard but hasn't really been playing starters minutes most nights lately. After averaging 26.8, 25.2, and 20.2 minutes per game in October, November, and December, Nelson didn't see 20 minutes or more once in January.