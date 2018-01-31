Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Nears double-double in Tuesday's loss
Nelson contributed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight assists, and two rebounds in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 loss to the Kings.
Nelson fell one assist shy of matching his season high while scoring in double figures for the first time since Nov. 17. He scored in double digits during four of his first 13 games with the Pelicans, but saw his minutes dip once Rajon Rondo returned to the lineup. On Tuesday Nelson saw one more minute than Rondo, who still starts at point guard but hasn't really been playing starters minutes most nights lately. After averaging 26.8, 25.2, and 20.2 minutes per game in October, November, and December, Nelson didn't see 20 minutes or more once in January.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Will miss another game•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Plays 29 minutes in return•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...