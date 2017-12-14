Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Plays 29 minutes in return

Nelson posted five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven assists, one rebound and two steals over 29 minutes Wednesday in a win over the Bucks.

After missing the past two games with an ankle injury, Nelson returned to the lineup and saw 29 minutes. The Pelicans turned to Nelson down the stretch instead of starting point guard Rajon Rondo. The fact that Nelson saw 29 minutes of action likely indicates that the ankle shouldn't be an issue as the season goes on.