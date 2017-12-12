Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Questionable for Wednesday
Nelson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Nelson is still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered Friday against the Kings and has missed the last two contests as a result. There's been no report of the point guard being able to return to practice in any capacity, so his return Wednesday seems unlikely, but the Pelicans should have another update following their morning shootaround.
