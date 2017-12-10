Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Ruled out against Philadelphia

Nelson (ankle) won't play Sunday against Philadelphia, Scott Kushner of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Nelson was originally listed as doubtful to play for Sunday's game. The discomfort in his ankle must have bothered him during the team's morning shootaround, thus not allowing him to suit up. During his absence, Ian Clark will likely see a slightly increased role since he's next up on the depth chart.

