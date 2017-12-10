Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Ruled out against Philadelphia
Nelson (ankle) won't play Sunday against Philadelphia, Scott Kushner of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
Nelson was originally listed as doubtful to play for Sunday's game. The discomfort in his ankle must have bothered him during the team's morning shootaround, thus not allowing him to suit up. During his absence, Ian Clark will likely see a slightly increased role since he's next up on the depth chart.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Just misses double-double Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Excels off bench in win•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: To see minutes in the mid-20's Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Available vs. Lakers•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Signs one-year deal with Pelicans•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...