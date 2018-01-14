Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Ruled out Sunday
Nelson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks due to a personal issue.
It's unclear if the personal matter will keep him sidelined for just one game or potentially a few more, but his next opportunity to take the court will be Tuesday against the Celtics. Tentatively consider him questionable for that contest and in the meantime, Ian Clark will likely step into a larger role off the bench as Rajon Rondo's backup at point guard.
