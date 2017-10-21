Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Signs one-year deal with Pelicans

Nelson signed a one-year deal with the Pelicans on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

The Nuggets parted ways with Nelson earlier in the week to free up a roster spot, and the veteran was reportedly being pursued by a number of teams. He'll head to New Orleans, where he'll have an opportunity to immediately be a factor in a depleted point guard rotation that's currently without Rajon Rondo (hernia) and Frank Jackson (foot). Nelson could require some time to get up to speed, but once he's acquainted with the new system, expect the 35-year-old to compete for minutes with E'Twaun Moore and Ian Clark.