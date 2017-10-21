Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Signs one-year deal with Pelicans
Nelson signed a one-year deal with the Pelicans on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
The Nuggets parted ways with Nelson earlier in the week to free up a roster spot, and the veteran was reportedly being pursued by a number of teams. He'll head to New Orleans, where he'll have an opportunity to immediately be a factor in a depleted point guard rotation that's currently without Rajon Rondo (hernia) and Frank Jackson (foot). Nelson could require some time to get up to speed, but once he's acquainted with the new system, expect the 35-year-old to compete for minutes with E'Twaun Moore and Ian Clark.
More News
-
Jameer Nelson: Waived by Nuggets•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Set to open season in bench role•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Five points off bench in finale•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Starting Sunday's exhibition•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Will make preseason debut Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: To miss second preseason game•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....