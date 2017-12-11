Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Sitting out Monday vs. Houston
Nelson (ankle) will not play Monday against the 76ers.
Nelson tweaked his ankle Friday against the Kings and was subsequently held out of Sunday's win over the 76ers. He'll remain out Monday as the Pels play on the second night of a back-to-back, meaning Ian Clark, who played 15 minutes Sunday, will again be in line for increased minutes off the bench.
