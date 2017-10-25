Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: To see minutes in the mid-20's Tuesday
Nelson is expected to play around 22-to-26 minutes during Tuesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Will Guillory of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Nelson made his Pelican debut on Sunday, posting five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, five assists, one steal and one turnover across 24 minutes. He's expected to receive similar playing time once again on Tuesday, likely seeing minutes in the mid-20's. Nelson is currently slotted behind Jrue Holiday at point guard and should be one of the first guards off the bench in the backcourt.
