Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Will miss another game
Nelson (personal) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
The details surrounding Nelson's personal matter aren't known, but he'll remain away from the Pelicans for a second straight game. His absence should leave Ian Clark in line to serve as the primary backup at point guard behind starter Rajon Rondo. In Sunday's 123-118 overtime victory over the Knicks, Clark logged 25 minutes and produced five points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Plays 29 minutes in return•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Sitting out Monday vs. Houston•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Ruled out against Philadelphia•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...