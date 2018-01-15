Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Will miss another game

Nelson (personal) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

The details surrounding Nelson's personal matter aren't known, but he'll remain away from the Pelicans for a second straight game. His absence should leave Ian Clark in line to serve as the primary backup at point guard behind starter Rajon Rondo. In Sunday's 123-118 overtime victory over the Knicks, Clark logged 25 minutes and produced five points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists.

