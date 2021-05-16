Johnson (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson was questionable Sunday after he left Friday's game against the Warriors with a bruised left knee. However, he could start Sunday with Zion Williamson (finger) unavailable.
