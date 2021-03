Johnson (recently traded) is available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old was unavailable for Friday's contest after being acquired from the Mavericks on Thursday, but he's available to make his debut for the Pelicans against his former team. Johnson averaged 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 17.4 minutes over 29 games for Dallas before the trade.