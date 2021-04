Johnson (groin) is available but will have a minutes limit for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

After missing the last four games due to a strained groin, Johnson is set to return Wednesday. It's unclear at this time how the 34-year-old will factor into the rotation coming off the extended absence, but he should eventually get back to seeing around 20 minutes per game. He's averaging 6.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season.