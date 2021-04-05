Johnson finished Sunday's win over the Rockets with 18 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals in 33 minutes.

Making another start with Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (thumb) out, Johnson once again took advantage of the increased opportunity. If one or both of Ingram and Williamson miss time in Week 16, Johnson could make for a solid streaming -- albeit fairly risky -- streaming option.