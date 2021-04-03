Johnson recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hawks.

The 34-year-old has made a strong impression over his first two games as a Pelican, averaging 16.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in that span. After averaging 17.4 minutes in his first 29 games as a Maverick, Johnson is averaging a little over 28 minutes over his first two games in New Orleans. Until Zion Williamson (thumb) and Brandon Ingram (toe) return to the lineup, feel free to stream Johnson if you need solid across-the-board production.