Johnson collected 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 115-110 loss to the Grizzlies on Monday.

Johnson had another strong offensive performance, as he got his third consecutive start in place of Zion Williamson (finger). The forward has scored in double figures in six of his nine starts this season, including three straight. As a starter, Johnson has averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.