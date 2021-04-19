Johnson is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Nets with a right adductor strain, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

It's unclear when the 34-year-old sustained the injury, and he lasted played Sunday against the Knicks and had two points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes. Johnson is expected to be sidelined Tuesday and should be considered day-to-day.