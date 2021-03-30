Johnson (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench Monday in the Pelicans' 115-109 win over the Celtics.

Johnson has been available to play for two games since being acquired by the Pelicans on Thursday, only to go unused off the bench in both of those contests. The veteran looks like he'll remain on the outside of head coach Stan Van Gundy's rotation, at least for the time being. Johnson hasn't made an appearance since March 11, as he previously missed a handful of games toward the end of his tenure with the Mavericks due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.