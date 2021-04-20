Johnson (groin) is out Tuesday against the Nets.
As expected, a groin strain will keep Johnson sidelined, making Tuesday his first absence since first donning a Pelicans uniform. He's been a key part of the rotation this month, as he's averaged 9.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 27.3 minutes. His absence could lead to more minutes for Wes Iwundu and Naji Marshall.
