Johnson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Lakers.
Johnson left Friday's game against the Warriors due to a bruised left knee, but he might still be able to play in Sunday's finale. If the veteran sits out, look for Naji Marshall and Wenyen Gabriel to see more minutes.
