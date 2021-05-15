Johnson is questionable to return to Friday's game against Golden State due to a left knee injury, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Johnson injured his knee during the second half of Friday's contest and is officially questionable to return. Johnson posted five points in 17 minutes before departing to the locker room.
