Johnson (wrist) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Johnson left Monday's win over the Kings after playing 15 minutes due to a wrist injury, and it's possible he misses Wednesday's contest. If he's sidelined, more minutes could be available for Wes Iwundu and Naji Marshall.
More News
-
Pelicans' James Johnson: Won't return Monday•
-
Pelicans' James Johnson: Big all-around effort in win•
-
Pelicans' James Johnson: Efficient in second straight start•
-
Pelicans' James Johnson: Scores 17 in Pelicans debut•
-
Pelicans' James Johnson: Joins starting lineup•
-
Pelicans' James Johnson: Not included in rotation•